Thieves hit home and take bizarre range of items

Thieves have entered a family's home and taken a whole range of items. Pxhere

A FAMILY has returned home to find their house picked over by thieves who took almost everything except the kitchen sink.

Childers police are investigating after a range of items were stolen from the Irwins Rd home at Cordalba sometime between July 21 and Sunday.

Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said items taken from the house included a TV and digital set top box, desktop computer, laptop and camera.

Furniture, jewellery, clothing, tools, and fishing reels were also missing when the home-owners returned.

Bizarrely a range of sporting trophies were also stolen.

Anyone with information which may help police with their enquires can call Policelink on 131 44, Childers station directly on 4192 1444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.