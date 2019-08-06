Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thieves have entered a family's home and taken a whole range of items.
Thieves have entered a family's home and taken a whole range of items. Pxhere
Crime

Thieves hit home and take bizarre range of items

6th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY has returned home to find their house picked over by thieves who took almost everything except the kitchen sink.

Childers police are investigating after a range of items were stolen from the Irwins Rd home at Cordalba sometime between July 21 and Sunday.

Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said items taken from the house included a TV and digital set top box, desktop computer, laptop and camera.

Furniture, jewellery, clothing, tools, and fishing reels were also missing when the home-owners returned.

Bizarrely a range of sporting trophies were also stolen.

Anyone with information which may help police with their enquires can call Policelink on 131 44, Childers station directly on 4192 1444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg Coles snapped up by Asian investors

    premium_icon Bundaberg Coles snapped up by Asian investors

    Property BUNDABERG'S Coles Kensington shopping centre has sold to Asian investors for $28,500,000.

    Pitt: What workers need to do to get work

    premium_icon Pitt: What workers need to do to get work

    Politics The jobs are there but people don't want them

    • 6th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    10 big achievers you may not have known were from Bundy

    premium_icon 10 big achievers you may not have known were from Bundy

    Local Faces Did you know RM Williams had a special connection to our region?

    How to keep your cool when your kids have a fever

    How to keep your cool when your kids have a fever

    Parenting Parent Pickles answers the tricky questions