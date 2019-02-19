Thieves do a runner with sports store clothing

UP TO thousands of dollars in clothing have been stolen from a Bundaberg sports store with suspected ties to a similar break and enter hours earlier.

Police are investigating offences at two Rebel Sport stores across the Wide Bay Burnett, with the likeliness of the thefts leading officers to believe the two incidents at Bundaberg and Pialba could be linked.

At approximately 4.18am on Monday, two offenders smashed the front left window of Rebel Sport on Johanna Blvd before one of them entered the store and the other remained by the entry point.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the first offender proceeded to grab large amounts of clothing and delivered it to the second offender at the entry point, they then returned to the clothing racks and repeated the method multiple times.

CCTV footage has captured a person stealing clothing from Rebel Sport Bundaberg. Bundaberg Police

Although the exact amount of stolen clothing has not yet been identified, Sen Const Webb said the value of the items were likely in the thousands based on images captured from CCTV at the scene.

Six hours earlier and 115km away, a Rebel Sport store located on Boat Harbour Drive, Hervey Bay, was also broken into.