Thieves creep past children to ransack family home

A family have woken to find a thief had crept past their sleeping children and ransacked their home.

A family have woken to find a thief had crept past their sleeping children and ransacked their home.

A FAMILY woke this morning to realise a burglar had crept past their sleeping children and ransacked their home in the night.

Beerwah police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said the Rungert Ct home at Mooloolah Valley was broken into between 8.30pm Thursday and 4.30am Friday before the thief, or thieves, located keys and took to the family's car.

Their car was one of several vehicles in the area to be broken into overnight and Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said it was possible more reports were yet to be made.

"These incidents are absolutely linked," Sen Sgt Anderson said.

A handbag, laptop, iPad and BMX bike were among the items taken from the Rungert Ct home in The Springs Estate.

People made reports on social media of cars being broken into in the nearby Viewland Dr, Fairview Court and King Rd with wallets and personal items being taken from the consoles.

Sen Sgt Anderson some of the cars reported to be broken into had been unlocked.

"People can help to protect themselves by locking up their cars and not leaving anything tempting in their vehicles," Sen Sgt Anderson said.

"Keep the house secure and keep keys away from windows or where they might be visible."

Sen Sgt Anderson said police hadn't heard of similar offences happening in the area in recent weeks and the burglaries seemed to be isolated.

An investigation is ongoing.

To report any information contact Policelink on 131444.