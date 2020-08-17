Menu
Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

