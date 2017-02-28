Thieves break into club, steal charity tins, let off extinguisher

CALL FOR INFORMATION: Police have released CCTV images of two people who may be able to help with investigations after the Woodgate Club was broken into.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find two offenders who broke into the Woodgate Club and stole charity tins and alcohol from the business yesterday.

Police have released CCTV images of two people who may be able to assist with investigations into the offence (pictured) as well as a dark-coloured sedan.

A Childers police spokesman said about 12.30am yesterday two offenders forced their way through a door of the club before they searched the premise looking for cash.

"Unknown persons have gained access to the Woodgate Club and gone through the place ... they took some stock off the shelves,” the spokesman said.

"There was some minor damage to the tills as they took some charity tins that were connected to the screens.

"They also let off a fire extinguisher in the club.”

CLUB BREAK-IN: Police released an image of a dark-coloured car they believe may be connected to the break-in. Carolyn Booth

The officer said the offenders only managed to leave with a minimal amount of cash.

"They weren't able to gain any access to any safes ... they didn't get much,” he said.

A cleaner arriving at the club about 5am yesterday discovered the damaged and reported the matter to police.

Anyone with information which could assist police can contact Childers police on 4192 1444 or PoliceLink on 131 444.