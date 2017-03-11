Thieves break into Bundaberg restaurant

RIVERSIDE VENUE: The Rock Bar and Grill in Bundaberg.

A POPULAR Bundaberg restaurant has been broken into overnight leaving the manager in a state of shock.

The Rock Bar and Grill manager Heidi Wales said she was astounded to walk into the Quay St restaurant today to find a smashed fly screen and a bent, out-of-shape till.

"I was shocked,” she said.

"I called the owners Steve and Courtney Evans and the police straightaway.”

Miss Wales said it appeared burglars smashed open a fly screen in the kitchen on the second floor to get inside the riverside restaurant, which she thought was bizarre.

"There is no access to it unless they had a ladder or went over the roof,' she said.

Miss Wales said no money or alcohol was stolen, "which was surprising” but some damage was caused to property.

"We're assuming the alarm went off and scared them,” Miss Wales said.

"We do have a resident possum so that may have set the alarm off.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a police report had been filed and investigations were ongoing.

It is believed the break-in took place between 11pm yesterday and 9.30am today.

Anyone with information is urged to ring Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.