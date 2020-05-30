Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
Crime

Thief’s karma after stolen goods taken

by Lea Emery
30th May 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man who stole an electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag was left smarting when thieves stole the items back off him before he could sell them.

Shannon Paul Hargraves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and breaching bail.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.
Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.

The 31 year old entered a Surfers Paradise garage about 3am on March 22 this year and took the electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag.

The items were worth more than $1800.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse asked Hargraves what happened to the stolen goods.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"They go re-stolen off me before I could sell them. I was on the streets at the time."

Hargraves promised he would pay the owner back.

Magistrate Dowse fined him $600 and ordered he pay the owners $1830 in restitution.

Originally published as Thief's karma after stolen goods taken

court crime shannon paul hargraves theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pause on push for dam injunction

        premium_icon Pause on push for dam injunction

        News TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an injunction to stop the works at Paradise Dam.

        How virus brought one family together

        premium_icon How virus brought one family together

        News Border closures keep English grandparents in Bundy, helping bring family together...

        Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        premium_icon Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        Crime Qld MP Llew O’Brien haunted by faces of road crash victims

        • 30th May 2020 6:01 AM
        Council explains decision behind Kolan Street legal battle

        premium_icon Council explains decision behind Kolan Street legal battle

        News The council’s CEO is “surprised” by the Judge’s decision.