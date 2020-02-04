Thief's big effort to steal bag of 5c coins

A thief took off with a bag of small coins.

A BAG of 5c coins and a safe believed to contain money have been reported stolen from the Childers and Woodgate dumps over the weekend.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said that between 6pm Saturday and 6am Sunday someone gained entry to the Childers dump using bolt cutters and an angle grinder.

Once inside, the offender stole the bag of change and rifled through draws.

The safe was stolen from the Woodgate dump.

Still awaiting CCTV footage, Sgt Fay said anyone with information was urged to phone 131 444 or 1800 333 000.