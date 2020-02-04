Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A thief took off with a bag of small coins.
A thief took off with a bag of small coins.
Offbeat

Thief's big effort to steal bag of 5c coins

Mikayla Haupt
by
4th Feb 2020 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BAG of 5c coins and a safe believed to contain money have been reported stolen from the Childers and Woodgate dumps over the weekend.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said that between 6pm Saturday and 6am Sunday someone gained entry to the Childers dump using bolt cutters and an angle grinder.

Once inside, the offender stole the bag of change and rifled through draws.

The safe was stolen from the Woodgate dump.

Still awaiting CCTV footage, Sgt Fay said anyone with information was urged to phone 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Revitalisation will have bird park flying high

        premium_icon WATCH: Revitalisation will have bird park flying high

        News A LOT of ideas are underway for the continued revitalisation of the Flying High Bird Park.

        Man jailed after striking woman in the face with star picket

        premium_icon Man jailed after striking woman in the face with star picket

        News “YOU left her gurgling in the gutter in her own blood”.

        Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        premium_icon Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        Environment Shark nets and drumlines will be redeployed in Queensland waters