Thief used drain to access Bundy homes

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who entered the back yards of two Bundaberg homes via a stormwater drain before stealing tools, cigarettes and a lighter has been placed on probation.

Appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Brendan Patrick Schnack plead guilty to one count of break and enter, one count of attempted break and enter, two counts of stealing and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard that on September 25 last year Schnack stood lookout while his older co-accused stole a grinder and sander from a garage.

Just half an hour later the pair entered another yard and smashed a glass sliding door before the noise alerted the home owner.

The owner saw the men trying to hide under the house before they ran away.

The owner later noticed their cigarettes and lighter missing from an outside table.

Less than a month later Schnack was confronted by a staff member from a Bundaberg bottle shop after stealing premixed drinks.

Refusing to allow his bag to be checked, police were called and they found Schnack in possession of three cans of alcohol as well as 4.5g of marijuana.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Schnack to 15 months probation.