Thief took stolen motorbike on 2600km joyride to Bundy

Harristown man Callum McFeeters was overjoyed when police recovered his motorbike after it was stolen more than a month ago.

Callum McFeeters had almost given up hope of seeing his prized Kawasaki Z750 road bike after a thief stole it from his Harristown home about a month ago.

Thanks to some solid police work and a bit of luck the bike was recovered, but not after the thief took it for a joy ride across Queensland.

"I was expecting to be broken down for parts," Mr McFeeters said.

"I am over moon to get it back and I want to say a massive thank you to the police."

Police saw the thief refuelling the bike at a Bundaberg servo about two weeks ago.

They ran its plates, discovered it was stolen and tracked the rider to an address.

The bike had minor damage, with the thief adding about 2600km to its odometer.

Police arrested the 23-year-old East Toowoomba man and charged him with burglary, receiving tainted property, enter premises with intent, unlawful use of a vehicle and disqualified driving.

While happy, Mr McFeeters said the incident served as awake up call.

"(The thief) broke into my shed and tried to hot-wire the road bike," he said.

When it failed to start the thief kicked in a door to McFeeters' house and stole the bike's keys.

"It was during the day and if someone is that determined there is not much you can do to stop them," he said.

"But I should have triple locked my bike and hidden the keys in a place that someone would not think to look."

The thief appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody.

