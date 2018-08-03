Thief sells stolen bike and forgets

BUYING STOLEN GOODS: POLICE are urging the Bundaberg community to be vigilant about buying second hand items, after a BMX was stolen from before being sold to an unknown buyer.

POLICE are urging the Bundaberg community to be vigilant about buying second hand items, online or in person.

This comes after a BMX bicycle was stolen from a Bundaberg North address before being sold to an unknown buyer.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the bike was stolen on July 11 and police said the offender did not remember who he had sold the bicycle to.

It is believed the purchaser may be unaware the two-wheeler was stolen property.

Sen Const Duncan spoke with the NewsMail warning people to check for proof of purchase and receipts before committing to the buy.

"Whether it's online such as eBay or Facebook it's important to do your research and check out the seller," she said.

"Check their history, Google a business or look at references."

She said no matter what the item or the purchase price was, whether it was $50 or $1000, no body wanted to buy stolen goods.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of the bicycle phone police, quoting the reference QP1801267699.

Police understand the current owner may have not been aware that bicycle was originally stolen upon purchase.

Therefore they would not be charged as police would just like to return the bicycle to the rightful owner.

The bicycle is described as a BMX bike with a blue frame and black handle bars.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.