Thief scent off to jail

A man stole a bottle of Hugo Boss cologne.
Ross Irby
by

JESSE Cox wanted fast cash to get down to Brisbane, and grabbing a bottle of expensive men's cologne seemed a good problem-solving idea at the time.

In another incident he stole a bottle of cognac.

Appearing in custody via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Cox, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.

Police prosecution told the court Cox had taken a bottle of Hugo Boss valued at $75, and in a separate incident the cognac from Star Liquor.

On the stealing offences he was sentenced to four months jail with a parole eligibility.

Bundaberg News Mail
