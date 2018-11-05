Thief ruins Christmas cheer

A BUNDABERG man with "obvious” issues around domestic violence, drugs and alcohol has avoided serving actual time behind bars after he turned into the Grinch and ruined his family's Christmas.

On Friday, Magistrate Belinda Merrin handed down an 18-month probation order to Lachlan Edward Haywood, 19, after he pleaded guilty to 21 charges, including stealing, fraud, domestic violence and drug-related offences.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard last Christmas that Haywood demanded money from the aggrieved for cigarettes and alcohol - when she refused he broke into her home, trashed it and stole Christmas presents.

The aggrieved had a son who called Haywood "dad”, even though he was not the biological father of the child.

Ms Merrin described Haywood's actions as "so selfish”.

"I don't know whether your intention was to set out to ruin someone's Christmas, but you certainly did for the aggrieved and the little boy who referred to you as dad,” Ms Merrin said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Haywood would need assistance in order for him to remain in the community.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer argued Haywood's involvement with drugs from a young age had been a big issue in his life. He first used ice at 13-years-old.

Despite Haywood's problem with using drugs, Mr Dwyer argued he had sought help in the past six months from drug rehabilitation program Bridges, and hadn't used since then.

Ms Merrin said the charges showed Haywood (pictured right) had "obvious” issues surrounding drug and alcohol use.

She acknowledged Haywood's past abuse at the hands of his father may have contributed his problems.

"You do obviously have issues Mr Haywood. You have issues with drugs, issues with alcohol and you have issues with domestic violence ... not a good combination for one so young,” she said.

She said to Haywood's credit, he had been working to address his issues with drug use.

"... in particular you recognise the role it (drugs) has played in where you are now.”

Ms Merrin warned Haywood to keep addressing his issues with domestic violence and alcohol.

Haywood agreed to be placed on a probation order and was sentenced to 3 months' imprisonment, with each term of imprisonment wholly suspended for an operational period of 12 months.