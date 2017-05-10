Thief on run after caravan found at dam west of Bundy

DITCHED: The caravan found at Wuruma Dam was a 2007 Majestic Knight similar to the one pictured.

A MAN wanted by police in several states is on the run after ditching a stolen caravan at a campsite west of Bundaberg.

Eidsvold Sergeant Chris James said a Sunwater ranger made the discovery of the van, a 2007 Majestic Knight worth around $30,000, at Wuruma Dam.

"After a series of inquiries it was found the van had been stolen from Victoria mid-April,” Sgt James said.

"A suspect has been nominated by VicPol and that person is wanted to be spoken with by a number of state jurisdiction.

"He's a person of interest in a number of states and VicPol is working with interstate agencies.”

Insurance company RACV sent an assessor to inspect the vehicle and it was on its way back to its owner in Victoria, he said.

"It was found at a campsite next to the dam and appeared to have been lived in and abandoned.

"He left it in quite good condition and they've simply locked it and walked away.”

The man is reported to be middle aged. More to come.