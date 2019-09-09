Thief makes off with one bike before returning for another

TWO MOTORCYCLES were stolen early on Saturday night from Graeme Healy's Wholesale Cars in North Bundaberg.

Owner Graeme Healy said a person cut through the fence with bolt cutters at about 7.15pm, making off with a Yamaha TT-R50 before returning again closer to 10pm and stealing a Suzuki RM125.

"It's a real set back," Mr Healy said.

He said it wasn't just the loss of a $4000 and $1500 motorbike, but the repairs of the fence and the lost hours spent looking through surveillance footage were also adding to the losses.

"It's just a lot of downtime - hours and hours of it," Mr Healy said.

He said it was not just the monetary loss, but the inconvenience of these types of theft that became the bigger issue.

Mr Healy said the business would take a bigger hit than the theft of $6000 in merchandise.

He said the insurance company would wait a time to see if the goods were found before any insurance claim was paid out and a theft would mean an increase to the businesses' premiums.

As the stolen bikes were dirtbikes not suitable to be registered for road use, they did not have registration plates.

While the premises does have security cameras, Mr Healy said the person who stole the bikes knew where they were and made sure to cover his face and wear a hoodie.

While most businesses would increase security after having things stolen, Mr Healy said there isn't really a practical approach he could take to reduce theft.

"You could put more equipment in there for surveillance work but at the end of the day all someone has got to do is put on a crash helmet to hide their identity," he said.

Mr Healy is calling on anybody who may have seen suspicious activity near the shop on Gavin Street on Saturday night.