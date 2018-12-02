Menu
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured on the right in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Victim trapped in toilet as thief steals wheelchair

by Mark Buttler
2nd Dec 2018 3:34 PM

A thief in a Santa hat has stolen a wheelchair from a man at Federation Square.

The victim was left trapped in a toilet for an hour in the aftermath of the heartless theft, at 11am today.

Police said an unknown man had struck up conversation with the wheelchair's owner, a 54-year-old man from St Albans.

The owner then visited a toilet with the help of the man.

But, while the owner was inside, the unknown man stole the maroon wheelchair and headed east towards Batman Avenue.

It took an hour for passers-by to help the victim out of the toilet.

The offender is described as being of caucasian appearance and aged 20 to 24.

He was wearing a Santa hat, black jumper, camouflage pants and white runners.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

