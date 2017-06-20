Thief hits insolvent business twice in three nights

OPPORTUNIST thief Timothy Hawes twice broke into a closed down Bundaberg business to steal.

But the enterprising lad was caught just after midnight on the night of his second break-in when police found him and two others in his green Hyundai.

Hawes revealed he had repaired another compressor that he stole just two days before in his first break-in at Bundaberg Locks and Pavers.

Hawes, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawfully entering premises by break to commit an offence.

The offences took place on February 15 and February 17 this year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Hawes stole a saw and compressor in his first break-in, and a compressor the second time.

He said the business was in receivership and in ANZ Bank ownership.

Snr Const Blunt said the site was locked and secured but a witness noticed suspicious behaviour at 12.30am on February 17.

A small hatchback car was at the gate and a person was seen loading something into it. Property was stacked up inside the gate.

Sen Const Blunt said police came across three males covered in grease and dirt in a green Hyundai and found a hacksaw.

Hawes told officers he had stolen a compressor two nights before and was responsible for the break-ins.

"A very large compressor was taken and dumped on Kirbys Rd at East Bundaberg,'' Snr Const Blunt said.

"Police located it and a small motor.”

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Hawes repaired items he had taken to make them useable, including a drop saw and air compressor, and paid for parts.

She said he was co-operative with police and had no similar offences.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Hawes to complete 160 hours of unpaid community service work. A conviction was not recorded unless he fails to complete the order.

Ms Merrin said a young co-offender received 80 hours' community service.