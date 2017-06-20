24°
News

Thief hits insolvent business twice in three nights

Ross Irby | 20th Jun 2017 7:39 AM
JUSTICE: Bundaberg Court House.
JUSTICE: Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPPORTUNIST thief Timothy Hawes twice broke into a closed down Bundaberg business to steal.

But the enterprising lad was caught just after midnight on the night of his second break-in when police found him and two others in his green Hyundai.

Hawes revealed he had repaired another compressor that he stole just two days before in his first break-in at Bundaberg Locks and Pavers.

Hawes, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawfully entering premises by break to commit an offence.

The offences took place on February 15 and February 17 this year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Hawes stole a saw and compressor in his first break-in, and a compressor the second time.

He said the business was in receivership and in ANZ Bank ownership.

Snr Const Blunt said the site was locked and secured but a witness noticed suspicious behaviour at 12.30am on February 17.

A small hatchback car was at the gate and a person was seen loading something into it. Property was stacked up inside the gate.

Sen Const Blunt said police came across three males covered in grease and dirt in a green Hyundai and found a hacksaw.

Hawes told officers he had stolen a compressor two nights before and was responsible for the break-ins.

"A very large compressor was taken and dumped on Kirbys Rd at East Bundaberg,'' Snr Const Blunt said.

"Police located it and a small motor.”

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Hawes repaired items he had taken to make them useable, including a drop saw and air compressor, and paid for parts.

She said he was co-operative with police and had no similar offences.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Hawes to complete 160 hours of unpaid community service work. A conviction was not recorded unless he fails to complete the order.

Ms Merrin said a young co-offender received 80 hours' community service.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  court police stolen thief

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Bike rider with bad history jailed for crash

Bike rider with bad history jailed for crash

DISQUALIFIED driver Daniel Mason was riding his motorbike when he overtook a car on its left side.

LETTER: Is our post office safe from sale?

The Bundaberg Post Office in the CBD. Photo: Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism

Buildings should be protected, says letter writer

Farm work plan to be explored

FARM WORK: A farm on the Mt Perry Gin Gin Road near Bundaberg.

Trial to encourage job seekers

LNP's secret campaign weapon to hit regional Qld

He will be aimed at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Mirani and Townsville

Local Partners

A story to warm your heart - and belly

FREE soup and coffee now available in Bundy

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Theodore and Christie Kelly relaxing at home.

Selectively mute child opens up to Coles cashier

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Community notices from around Bundy

Lots of prizes at the Killarney CWA Cent Sale.

Social notes

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

KARL Stefanovic and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold to frolic in Bora Bora with James Packer aboard his super yacht.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

2017 Helpmann Awards nominations revealed

ISN'T IT LOVERLY: My Fair Lady is up for nine Helpmann Awards.

MUSICAL My Fair Lady leads this year's pack.

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

Alan Jones said he began to feel better around Thursday.

“I’ve just got to rest and be sensible"

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

READY TO RENOVATE AND REAP REWARDS

8 Wesche Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $159,000

Positioned high and dry in a small street of 5 houses is this lowest property only a very short distance to Thabeban Primary School, Takeaway Shop, Service Station...

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

Oceanfront Land Sea Esplanade

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $195,000

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!