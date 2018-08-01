Menu
Josh Carrick faced Mackay Magistrates Court on charges of stealing and attempted stealing.
Crime

Thief hid bottles of bourbon in his pants

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Aug 2018 6:30 AM
A CONVICTED thief was back in court after a theft at a Mackay bottle shop and another incident at Caneland Central Shopping Centre.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Carrick, of Mackay, pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing and another charge of attempted stealing, in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Carrick stole two bottles of Southern Comfort by sticking them down his pants and walking out of the Gordon St Liquorland in late June, the court was told. The theft was captured on CCTV and police were contacted after the second theft. Officers recognised Carrick.

Police prosecutor Nathaniel Gillis said Carrick had told officers he did not recall the thefts when police located him.

Carrick also attempted to steal a portable speaker from JB Hi-Fi at 11.30am on July 19. A customer noticed him sticking the speaker down his pants and notified security who stopped him on his way out of the store. He returned the speaker.

Carrick's duty solicitor Phillip Moore explained to Magistrate Mark Nolan that he had been drinking and did not recall the thefts. He is now living in OzCare hostel after a breakdown with his family.

"You have previous convictions for stealing and other dishonesty type offences. You need to sort out whatever your personal (circumstances) are, and not resort to this sort of behaviour," Mr Nolan said.

Carrick was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and ordered to pay $70 restitution to Liquorland.

