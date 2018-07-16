Coast’s ‘Spider-Man thief’ unmasked

THE MAN police have dubbed "Spider-Man" because of an alleged series of 40 burglaries from high rise apartments has revealed his identity in court today.

Kevin Jones, 32, made no application for bail when he appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court where he was represented by the duty lawyer.

Police allege he stole from apartments on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast over the past two months.

Police will allege between May and July, the man scaled high rise complexes and broke into apartments through unlocked balcony doors at high rise properties in Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach, Burleigh Heads, Southport, Biggera Waters, Burleigh Heads, Golden Beach, Maroochydore and Alexandra Headland.

Police allege he stole cash, wallets and other items and made various purchases using stolen bank cards.

Detectives from Taskforce Latro arrested a 32-year-old man at Miami on the weekend.

Today Magistrate Dennis Kinsella adjourned the matter until August 7.

Jones said "love you" to his supporters as he was taken from the dock.

The Gold Coast’s own Spider-Man robber was caught breaking into a unit on the 24th floor of a high rise after breaking in through the balcony. Picture: Jerad Williams

It comes after Jones was netted after an alleged crime spree, scaling dozens of high-rise buildings and breaking into units across the Gold Coast.

The death-defying thief was allegedly climbing the outside of high-rise apartment buildings, before going through unlocked doors on balconies and stealing cash and credit cards.

He is thought to have also hopped across balconies when he came across locked doors.

During one break and enter, a witness who spooked him jumping off the 24th floor of a high-rise after he was allegedly caught snooping around inside the apartment.

Detective Acting Sergeant Matt Damro from Taskforce LATRO, the police property crime squad, said they mistakenly believed he had a master key but found out he had allegedly been breaking into the units by climbing up the buildings.

"We initially thought he must have had a master key and was getting into the internal staircase because he was coming out of via reception and we had him on CCTV," Sgt Damro alleged.

"He has been sighted going over a balcony 20 or so floors up. When people would wake up and realise that someone had been through their unit, they'd find property on the balcony too, so he'd leave stuff behind.

"He was only taking stuff he could carry, cards, cash. He wasn't taking televisions and things like that, just stuff he could easily carry," he alleged.

Sgt. Damro said it became apparent he was climbing up the high rises when a victim saw the alleged Spider-Man thief jump off her balcony.

The high rise thief has been liked to Spider-Man for his ability to scale high buildings. Picture: Calum Robertson

"We will allege he was breaking into high rises, it appears he was climbing up.

"He was disturbed in one of the apartments, about 2am and he said to the person 'sorry' and ran and jumped over the balcony and that was about 23 or 24 storeys up. They actually saw him go over.

"Whether he's just grabbing onto the railing and dropping onto the next one and grabbing it we're not sure. If you missed it, you're in trouble."

Police will allege he began his spree on May 29, breaking into buildings between Surfers and Burleigh, as well as the Sunshine Coast.

"He was being targeted for breaks around the southern end of the Gold Coast, Surfers Paradise and the Sunshine Coast.

"Around the Burleigh area we are looking at around 15 to 20 charges, Surfers Paradise alone have about 21 occurrences and then the Sunshine Coast there's about 10 occurrences there.

"He was also wanted on a return to prison warrant."

Sgt Damro said he was arrested on Saturday afternoon after police received a tip-off on his location.

"We received some information that he was at a location and we contained it (Saturday) night and went there.

"He came out the back and he looked like he thought about running, but surrendered without further incident."

He is due to front Southport Magistrates Court this week.