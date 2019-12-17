Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meat pie.
A meat pie.
News

Thief caught with pie in his pants

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
16th Dec 2019 11:30 PM | Updated: 17th Dec 2019 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT wasn't fit to eat afterwards but a peckish lad who poked a pie down the front of his pants was nicked soon after walking off without paying.

An Ipswich court was told the lad was hungry but didn't have enough money to buy both his cigarettes and the pie so he lifted the pie and a drink.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court would-be pie, diner Keith Vincent Bray, 32, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to stealing the pie and an orange juice at North Ipswich on November 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a loss prevention officer saw Bray conceal food items down the front of his pants and go to walk out of the Coles supermarket.

Bray changed direction to take a big bottle of orange juice back to the shelf and swap it over for a smaller juice that he was able to then put down the front of his pants.

He walked out without paying but was spoken to by police.

"He says he was hungry and the only reason he was stealing food was because he would have no money for cigarettes," Sgt Caldwell said.

"It was a juice and a pie. They couldn't be resold."

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Bray told her he'd recently been laid off work, was hungry and thirsty, and paid child maintenance for three children.

Magistrate David Shepherd said if it was a competition between his need for food and tobacco then perhaps Bray needed to rethink his priorities.

Bray was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ipswich court ipswich courthouse ipswich court news ipswich crime theft charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health Minister signs off on Pennington termination

        premium_icon Health Minister signs off on Pennington termination

        News The Health Minister has approved the decision to terminate the employment of CEO Adrian Pennington.

        HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Bundaberg activity guide

        premium_icon HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Bundaberg activity guide

        News SCHOOL’S out and the summer break is well and truly underway with a plethora of...

        PROMISEDLAND FIRE: Prepare to leave

        PROMISEDLAND FIRE: Prepare to leave

        News Conditions could get worse