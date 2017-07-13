Thief caught in wee pit stop

Police saw Haynes at 9pm on June 18 driving a Holden Rodeo ute and towing a boat trailer.

THIEF Daniel Haynes couldn't get a trick right - busted for stealing petrol, stealing gear from a boat, and, when busting to go, for urinating in public.

Haynes, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to more than a dozen offences including drug possession, obstructing police, unlawful entry of a boat, three counts of stealing, not stopping at a red light, removing a number plate confiscation notice, driving an unregistered vehicle and urinating in public.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Haynes stole petrol worth $50, then returned to the same servo another day and stole $30 more petrol.

Haynes also stole gear from a parked boat.

Police saw Haynes at 9pm on June 18 driving a Holden Rodeo ute and towing a boat trailer. Haynes drove through a red light and pulled over 40 seconds afterward.

He said he needed to urinate and did so, despite being instructed not to. "I don't care. I need to piss or I'll piss my f***ing pants," Haynes said.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Haynes was pulled over the next afternoon towing an unregistered trailer.

Haynes had been issued with an immobilisation notice the previous night, meaning it could not be used for 90 days.

After being stopped on his bike six days later, officers smelt marijuana on Haynes and found a used bong in his bag.

An orange bag taken from the boat was found inside his house. Haynes telling police he took it to sell to pay debts.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Haynes had been desperate to urinate.

"He instructs he went into a park and faced away from officers," she said.

Haynes was fined $2000, sentenced to six months supervised probation and must pay $80 restitution for the fuel.