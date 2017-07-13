23°
News

Thief caught in wee pit stop

Ross Irby
| 13th Jul 2017 7:37 AM
Police saw Haynes at 9pm on June 18 driving a Holden Rodeo ute and towing a boat trailer.
Police saw Haynes at 9pm on June 18 driving a Holden Rodeo ute and towing a boat trailer. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIEF Daniel Haynes couldn't get a trick right - busted for stealing petrol, stealing gear from a boat, and, when busting to go, for urinating in public.

Haynes, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to more than a dozen offences including drug possession, obstructing police, unlawful entry of a boat, three counts of stealing, not stopping at a red light, removing a number plate confiscation notice, driving an unregistered vehicle and urinating in public.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Haynes stole petrol worth $50, then returned to the same servo another day and stole $30 more petrol.

Haynes also stole gear from a parked boat.

Police saw Haynes at 9pm on June 18 driving a Holden Rodeo ute and towing a boat trailer. Haynes drove through a red light and pulled over 40 seconds afterward.

He said he needed to urinate and did so, despite being instructed not to. "I don't care. I need to piss or I'll piss my f***ing pants," Haynes said.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Haynes was pulled over the next afternoon towing an unregistered trailer.

Haynes had been issued with an immobilisation notice the previous night, meaning it could not be used for 90 days.

After being stopped on his bike six days later, officers smelt marijuana on Haynes and found a used bong in his bag.

An orange bag taken from the boat was found inside his house. Haynes telling police he took it to sell to pay debts.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Haynes had been desperate to urinate.

"He instructs he went into a park and faced away from officers," she said.

Haynes was fined $2000, sentenced to six months supervised probation and must pay $80 restitution for the fuel.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg court stealing thief

Patient levels bullying complaint at Bundy Hospital doctor

Patient levels bullying complaint at Bundy Hospital doctor

A WOMAN says a Bundaberg Hospital doctor reduced her to tears before abusing another staff member in front of her.

Council says law experts are right on Cr David Batt

POWER STRUGGLE: LNP Candidate David Batt, Mark Pressler and QLD Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls talks about high electricity costs in Bundaberg.

Residents question Cr David Batt's dual role

Sports vouchers of up to $150 to help struggling families

JUNIOR SPORT: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has encouraged parents to get ready to secure a Get Started Voucher for their child.

More than 13,300 vouchers to be made available

A night with Opera Queensland's all stars

A Night with Opera Queensland in town.

OperaQ brings a new tour to town

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

THE Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg reveals his what happened in his ‘trippy’ Offspring experience as he comes to the romantic rescue of Nina Proudman

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

BELLE EDEN THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!