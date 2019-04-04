PHOTOS: Business owner betrayed by 'one of their own'

MOTORCYCLESRUS manager Anthony Armstrong has had to replace a glass door with a steel door after a break-in last weekend.

A BRAZEN act by "one of their own" has left a Bundaberg motorcycle store owner furious.

Mega Motorcycles manager Anthony Armstrong has watched hours of surveillance videos after his store was broken into on Saturday evening.

The footage shows a "very specific yellow Suzuki SV650 Naked" casing the business before and after the break-in.

It was 6.05pm when Mr Armstrong received the phone call from the security company advising the door of the motorbike store has been smashed in.

"It happened while it was still daylight, it was raining and there were crowds next door at Salter Oval for the footy," Mr Armstrong said.

Immediately police were advised but were not able to secure any evidence from the scene as the perpetrator was wearing motorbike gloves and a helmet.

"You know what's really upset me the most is the fact it was one of our own - a motorcyclist," Mr Armstrong said.

"It's likely that I've met them or at least spoken to them before.

"How can someone who loves bikes and is like-minded do something like this?"

The CCTV footage shows a person suited in black shoes, pants, jacket with a motorbike helmet on.

Mr Armstrong said after watching the footage for hours he was able to see it had driven past a number of times.

"The first was about 2.30pm and then again at 8.30pm when I was here boarding up the door after they smashed it in," he said.

"It's just a real kick in the guts for us."

Mega Motorcycles has been in Bundaberg for about 15 years and has never had this happen before.

Mr Armstrong said the thief stole a helmet worth $449 along with a jacket and money.

He said there wouldn't be too many of the motorcycles in Bundaberg.

He is asking anyone with dashcam footage from the Takalvan St area between 5.58 - 6.05pm on Saturday night to contact the store on 4152 3490.