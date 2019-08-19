Thief, 25, hid hair products in pants

SERIAL OFFENDER: Mark Harrison was fined $1000 for stealing hair products and a drink from Coles.

CRIME doesn't pay, especially for people who try to take advantage of the law repeatedly.

Mark Dwayne Harrison, 25, on Friday took a $1000 hit to his pocket, all for a product grab from Coles which totalled at $12.50.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told that on July 25, Harrison had tried to steal hair products and a drink.

"Restitution of $12.50 is sought because he put it down his pants, (the items) couldn't be sold on,” Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

Harrison pleaded guilty to the stealing charge and to a separate charge of driving without a licence which had been suspended by State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said Harrison had been in court just 10 days prior for a different offence, for which he was fined $400.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said Harrison, who the court was told had significant criminal history, could not explain why he put himself at risk, all for $12.50.

Ms Hartigan said with Harrison's history, it was now the end of the road for fines for such "stupid offending”.

"It (stealing) was a complete thumbing of the nose for the court,” Ms Hartigan said.

"He got a fine, a slap on the wrist, and 10 days later he did it again.

"He needs to feel this one.”

Harrison was fined $300 for driving without a licence, and disqualified from driving for one month.

"You need to be careful, you're on a slippery slope,” Ms Hartigan warned him.

"That $400 fine didn't deter you enough, you didn't care about it enough and you commit another silly offence.”

He was fined $1000 for the stealing and ordered to pay $12.50 restitution to Coles.