Smoke in the evening sky.
Thick smoke over Bundaberg as fires burn

Crystal Jones
by
17th Jul 2018 4:47 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

UPDATE 5.10PM: Another bushfire notification has been issued for areas surrounding Bundaberg.

At 5.05PM, rural fireys released information that a vegetation fire is underway at Mount Bucca Rd, Abbotsford. 

Smoke blankets Bundaberg.
EARLIER: A thick smoke is blanketing Bundaberg.

A spokesman for the Bundaberg Fire and Rescue Service said crews were not aware of fires in the Bundaberg area.

However, a bushfire notification for Wonbah Rd, Wonbah, was released this afternoon.

The warning states that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. 

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Wonbah is not the only area with a current bushfire warning.

Murphy Rd, Captain Creek, north of Bundaberg, has four firefighters on scene. 

Eurimbula National Park on Middle Creek Rd also has a current bushfire notification.

A notification was released for River Terrace, South Kolan, yesterday.

