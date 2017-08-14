Thick fog causes flight delays, danger on roads

THICK FOG: Cane fields are barely visible through the fog.

THICK fog has blanketed Bundaberg, delaying flights and creating dangerous conditions on the road for drivers.

Qantas flight QF2319 was scheduled to leave Bundaberg Airport at 6.45am today but was delayed to 7.31am.

The 8.25am flight from Brisbane to Bundaberg has also been delayed by half an hour as well as the 9.45am flight out of Bundaberg.

Police are urging drivers to drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible.

"In foggy conditions, slow right down and ensure you have your headlights or fog lights turned on," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Keep an even bigger distance between you and the car in front of you to allow for extra room.

"If possible, delay travel, sit down and relax with a coffee and wait for the fog to clear."

Drivers are being urged to stay vigilant on the roads during foggy conditions.

With the temperatures continuing to warm, mist is likely to stick around over the next few days but it won't be the thick fog Bundaberg is experiencing today, according to Weatherzone.

Meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the combination of yesterday's warm weather, sea breeze and a clear night made for the perfect thick fog conditions this morning.

"It cooled down reasonably easily last night which allowed the humidity to condense into fog with help from light winds," he said.

"It looks like tomorrow the chances are very much reduced for fog but there could still be some mist patches around early in the morning."

Mr Dutschke said temperatures would continue to warm until the weekend.

"It was 29 degrees in Bundaberg yesterday which was the warmest day in eight years," he said.

"Those conditions will continue because we have heat gradually building over the interior, largely because of sunny days and lack of cool changes coming through.

"We are getting winds along the east coast of Queensland, turning a little bit more westerly, which is drawing the warm weather to the Bundy area."

Mist through the trees.

Mr Dutschke said a strong cool front was expected by the weekend.

"Temperatures will drop by about five degrees," he said.

"After reaching the high 20s every day through to Friday, it will be a struggle to reach the mid 20s by the weekend."