’They’re not concerned about us’: Cattle sale trouble

DATE CHANGE REPERCUSSIONS: Rob and Trish Bygrave from Eidsvold Livestock and Property could be affected by CQLX Gracemere's date change. Picture: Sam Turner

A CATTLE sale day that has been the same for 40 years for these North Burnett cattle saleyards could be set to change.

The Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) in Gracemere is proposing to change their sale day, which has traditionally been every Friday, to Wednesdays.

This consideration in changing their rostered sale day could impact of up to “a dozen sets of saleyards”, according to Monto Cattle and Country Livestock agent Brad McInally.

“It’ll be 40 years we’ve had this day, and now it’s going to shuffle the whole system around,” Mr McInally said.

Traditionally Monto and Eidsvold share Wednesdays fortnightly, with Monto hosting their sales in the morning, then Eidsvold in the afternoon.

“We’d have to change if they were to switch days, and I’m not really happy about it, but we can’t do much about it.

“They’re not concerned about us, they’re just going to change their day because they think it’ll suit them better.”

Eidsvold Livestock and Property owner Rob Bygrave believes there’s no point in competing with Gracemere if they change the date.

“In our situation, we’ll have to do the same as Monto since we’re both on the same day,” Mr Bygrave said.

“It’ll also depend on the vendors, and more so the buyers, because they’re spread all over the countryside and only certain days suit them.”

Mr Bygrave agreed with the fact that other saleyards would be affected, suggesting Biloela and Moura would be as well since they’re on the opposite Wednesdays to them.

“As long as everyone is on the same side during this, I’m sure we’ll be able to work around whatever happens.”

Operations manager for CQLX Gracemere Gavin Tickle told News Corp they’re still in the process of deciding, but have approached various stakeholders in the lead-up to their decision.

“We had an advisory committee meeting recently and we had people turn up to let us know their concerns, and now we’re just reviewing everything before it’s locked in,” Mr Tickle said.

The drivers behind Gracemere’s change according to Mr Tickle is they believe marketing cattle earlier in the week would produce a better outcome for site users.

“We’d be able to finalise our business in the working week, so all the reports could be done and dusted before the weekend.

“Operationally from a site’s perspective, having more of your senior management team on site post sale would be good to solve any sale issues or concerns.

“It helps with managing staff fatigue as well.”

A decision is set to be finalised on Wednesday, November 20.