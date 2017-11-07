THEY'RE BACK! Season's first turtle tour goes swimmingly

TURTLE TIME: Rangers Kelly Green and Nicole Murnane with a turtle that nested at Mon Repos last night during the season's first Turtle Encounter Tour.

THEY'RE back!

Turtle nesting season has begun at Mon Repos, with the increasingly popular Turtle Encounter Tours kicking off lasty night.

Senior ranger Cathy Gatley said it went swimmingly.

"Visitors were treated to a fabulous night with two loggerhead turtles coming ashore to nest.”

One of those has nested at Mon Repos in 2012 and 2008 after first nesting 2005.

She is 102.3cm long, more than the average 90cm.

BACK AGAIN: Rangers Lauren Engledow, Kelly Green and Nicole Murnane record data from a turtle on Monday night. She first nested at Mon Repos in 2005, and returned to lay eggs in 2008 and 2012.

As of yesterday morning, 11 turtles had nested at Mon Repos, the east coast's biggest turtle rookery and the South Pacific's biggest loggerhead one.

TURTLE REPORT

Loggerhead

Nested last night: 2

Total to date: 6

Flatback

Nested last night: 0

Total to date: 4

Green

Nested last night: 0

Total to date: 1

Visitors

Last night: 122

To date: 122