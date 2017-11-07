THEY'RE BACK! Season's first turtle tour goes swimmingly

THEY'RE back!
Turtle nesting season has begun at Mon Repos, with the increasingly popular Turtle Encounter Tours kicking off lasty night.
Senior ranger Cathy Gatley said it went swimmingly.
"Visitors were treated to a fabulous night with two loggerhead turtles coming ashore to nest.”
One of those has nested at Mon Repos in 2012 and 2008 after first nesting 2005.
She is 102.3cm long, more than the average 90cm.
As of yesterday morning, 11 turtles had nested at Mon Repos, the east coast's biggest turtle rookery and the South Pacific's biggest loggerhead one.
TURTLE REPORT
Loggerhead
Nested last night: 2
Total to date: 6
Flatback
Nested last night: 0
Total to date: 4
Green
Nested last night: 0
Total to date: 1
Visitors
Last night: 122
To date: 122