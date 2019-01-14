'They're cowards': Mayor slams Pacific Highway sign

SENDING A MESSAGE: Someone isn't happy with the way Denise Knight is handling the bypass, and the mayor has hit back.

A BANNER has been hung from a bridge just north of Coffs Harbour slamming Mayor Denise Knight in relation to the bypass.

The banner is attached to the Luke Bowen Bridge at Korora and is visible to southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway.

The banner reads "Truckies. Denise Knight using tax payer money to delay Coffs bypass. Call her: 0407******".

Denise Knight was unaware of the sign's existence when contacted, and has hit out at whoever placed it there.

"First of all, whoever put it there is a coward," she said.

"If they have a problem come see me in person. I'm not stopping the bypass, I'm doing the best I can for Coffs Harbour.

"I think very little of whoever did that, they don't have their facts straight.

"Ring me, tell me who you are and come in to see me and you can find out the facts."

The mayor also questioned how a highly visible illegal sign could remain for so long without being removed.

"Where is the RMS? Are they speedily taking the sign down?," she said.

"If it's still there in a few hours I'll be giving them a call to ask why they haven't removed an illegal sign."

The sign debacle highlights the rising tensions in the community over different stand points on the RMS Coffs Harbour bypass design.

The Bypass Action Group has supported the city councillors position in calling for the RMS to reintroduce tunnels into the design to lower the road gradient and minimise noise impact on some 900 homes, west of Coffs Harbour.

Another residents lobby group the Bypass Now Action Group, started by residents living alongside the current highway meanwhile, is calling for the RMS to press ahead with its current design and not delay the proposed 2020 construction date start.

Prior to Christmas, councillors who formed the Coffs Harbour Impact Working Group erected signs inside the showground and at South Coffs along the highway stating: 'Coffs Bypass NOW! Tunnels, Not Cuttings.'

The RMS hastily removed those signs with a spokesperson for the department saying they were removed due to fears they could cause driver distraction.

An Advocate poll of readers in September asking: 'Would you prefer to see tunnels or cuttings built along the bypass route?' received 1084 votes - 830 online readers or 76% voted for tunnels, 24 or 2% were undecided and 230 or 21% voted for cuttings and landbridges.