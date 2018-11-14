They'll be back - no bull

THE Bulls Masters regional tour came to Bundaberg earlier this year and was a massive hit with locals.

Managing director Jimmy Maher wrote to Mayor Jack Dempsey on September 19 requesting funds "in kind” to come back again in 2019.

From February 27 to March 3 next year the masters team will conduct a series of coaching clinics, school and hospital visits, three major fund-raising events for Bundaberg Junior Cricket, and make a donation to a local organisation.

"Next year's tour will be an extra day as we would like to cover more ground than last year given some schools missed out,” the letter read.

It was unanimously voted at council meeting that the team would receive a $20,000 plus GST contribution from council, free use of the Multiplex facility and free use of Salter Oval for the T20 match.