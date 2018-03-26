'They were dumb': Cheat confession stuns Bundy cricket boss

BUNDABERG Cricket Association president John Howard was as stunned as every other Australian that a national player would be stupid enough to try and cheat with so many cameras tracking every move.

Mr Howard has aired his amazement as the fallout continues following Australian captain Steve Smith's astonishing confession that he and his leadership team cheated.

"We're quite surprised they were dumb enough to think they would get away with it when there's that many cameras,” Mr Howard said.

However, he said it was important the authorities worked through proper processes before dishing out further punishments.

"It's still a workplace,” Mr Howard said,

Smith has been handed a one-match suspension and fined 100 per cent of his match fee following his weekend admission that he was party to a decision to attempt to change the condition of the ball in order to gain an unfair advantage during the third day's play in the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Australia lost the Test.

Additionally, Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The cheating attempt has left Australia's baffled.

A disappointed Malcolm Turnbull has contacted the head of Cricket Australia.

The Prime Minister said he was shocked and bitterly disappointed.

Mr Turnbull said he had spoken with David Peever, the Cricket Australia chairman and former member of the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council.

"I've expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa,” he said.

"Our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play.

"How can our team be engaged in cheating like this? It beggars belief.”

Federal Sport Minister Bridget McKenzie called it "a sad day for Australian cricket”.

"Athletes who represent our country have a responsibility to the Australian public to set standards as role models for future generations of sports men and women,” she said in a statement.

"Australians don't condone cheating in any form. It is completely unacceptable. "

Mr Turnbull said he looked forward to the national body taking "decisive action soon”.

Additional reporting AAP