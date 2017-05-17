26°
'They were cold, scared and starving': Kindness saves kittens

Crystal Jones
| 17th May 2017 4:04 PM
A LITTER of kittens, left cold and scared, has been saved thanks to the spirit of the community.

Shelley Nicholson said she wanted to share the tale because she believed it showed "a lot of hope for the community".

"Last night, my partner found a litter of five kittens, just weeks old, that we assume were dumped in a drain near the train station," she said.

"They were scared, cold and starving.

"We took them home for the night however I could not keep them for longer than the night."

Ms Nicholson said she contacted both the RSPCA and Cats Connections, but sadly they were both full to capacity and couldn't take any more felines.

"I asked the RSPCA for any advice as to what I could do to help these animals and they only suggested to take them to the pound," she said.

"They said the pound would try and find an owner if they had been lost and they may be given to new homes, but otherwise they would be euthanised.

"It broke my heart to know that these poor kittens may not be given a chance to find forever homes - so I thought I would try to find somewhere for them myself."

Ms Nicholson decided to give it one day.

"I thought I would give it just one day and if I hadn't found a home by this afternoon I would have to take them to the pound as much as it would hurt me to do so," she said.

"So I posted on all the Bundaberg Classified sites I could find and to my absolute surprise, I found loving homes for all five kittens within just three hours.

"One lady took one of the kittens for her daughter who has Down's syndrome and it brought a tear to my eyes to see how happy she was to be giving this kitten a home and to know how happy her daughter would be."

Ms Nicholson said everyone who took the kittens fell in love with them the moment they saw them.

"I handed them over and I can now be sure that these animals will live a beautiful life where they will be loved and cared for," she said.

"It makes me so happy to know that so many people within the Bundaberg community are willing to give their time and effort to raise animals that otherwise may have had a very sad, short-lived life."

Ms Nicholson said it was fantastic to know people were willing to help animals and she was grateful to the community.

Bundaberg News Mail

