'They were all entwined': 18 snakes found at Tannum property

SLIPPERY SITUATION: Claudia Denney and Nick Denney from Tannum Sands found 15 baby snakes on a hedge at their property.

LAST Thursday, Claudia and Nick Denney were shocked with a slippery surprise.

The couple found 15 baby snakes sitting on a garden hedge at their Tannum Sands acreage.

Mrs Denney said as pet owners, they wasted no time mitigating what could have been a threat and removed the animals within 10 minutes.

"They were all entwined. We got a pair of cooking tongs and picked them up like that because we didn't know if they were poisonous or not," Mrs Denney said.

She said a snake catcher later identified them as non-venomous baby tree snakes.

"He confirmed they weren't venomous but he said he had never ever seen so many at once," Mrs Denney said.

"And he found another three while he was here.

"He said because we put them in a large container and because they were babies they wouldn't have got out, but if they were maybe even a week older they could have."

Mrs Denney said it was common for her and her husband to find snakes at their property, with about 10 found last year, but usually only one at a time.

She said about half the snakes found were venomous.