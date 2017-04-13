They travel hours just to see this Bundy mechanic

FAVOURITE MECHANIC: Reid McCracken, Claire, Kirsten, Brad and Lilly Trimble at Shift Automotive. Not pictured is mechanic Justin Bek.

THEY'VE done it again.

Bundaberg's Shift Automotive has been given the green light by the NewsMail's Facebook likers for the second time in a row.

The NewsMail asked readers who their favourite mechanic was and while a whopping number of mechanics in town got a mention, Shift once again clocked up the numbers.

Owner Brad Trimble said the mechanic service had moved to Turner St to keep up with demand.

"We had to move from our old shop because we were getting too busy,” he said.

Mr Trimble runs the business with wife Kirstin and daughters Lilly and Claire.

The qualified mechanic said with the Easter break upon the region, it was imperative that drivers made sure they checked their cars and kept up maintenance work.

"Check your oils, under-bonnet fluids, tyre treads and if you can, see your local friendly mechanic,” Mr Trimble said.

"We see a lot of people skipping maintenance and servicing because of financial reasons and it ends up being a bigger bill.”

Mr Trimble said his team upheld a high standard and he was thrilled to be supported by the community.

"Thanks for being our customers,” he said.

"We try our very best to keep our customers and ensure they get value for money.”

Brodie Klotz was one of the customers who voted for Shift.

"I tried a few mechanics living in Bundaberg and surrounds, but nobody beats Shift as they actually tell you what is right and wrong with your car and actually shows and tells you what he has done,” he said.

"They are so understanding and flexible.”

Rob Sharp said he was so impressed with the mechanic shop that he travelled just to have them work on his vehicle.

"I live in Moranbah 200km west of Mackay and I own a VE 3 Clubsport which I'm fanatical about and I've driven down to Brad and Kirstin Trimble at Shift to have most of my work done.

"Full brake upgrade was one time and a full exhaust and tune the next amongst all the services.

"That's seven hours each way, that's telling you something!”

Other mechanics in the region to get a high number of shout outs included Bundy Brakes and Auto and Egan's Tyre and Mechanical.