Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police stopped the 30 year old Blacks Beach man travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy for a roadside breath test.
Police stopped the 30 year old Blacks Beach man travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy for a roadside breath test. Contributed
Crime

They see me rollin': Bizarre traffic police bust

Janessa Ekert
by
25th Jul 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKS Beach man will front court for high range drink driving after allegedly rolling down the highway at Eton in a rather unique vehicle while more than three and a half times the limit.

Police stopped the 30 year old at 5.38pm on July 18 for a roadside breath test.

He had been travelling on a Dynapac roller on the Peak Downs Hwy.

This resulted in further testing. Police allege his reading was 0.183 per cent.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 5.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith wanted to remind all motorists that drink and drug driving legislation applied to "everyone and every vehicle, not just conventional motor vehicles".

drink driving editors picks mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police mackay road policing unit
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mates' unique farewell to popular miner

    premium_icon Mates' unique farewell to popular miner

    News THE funeral for a young miner, tragically killed at Baralaba North, was his hometown's biggest in living memory.

    Bundy's future taste farm jobs

    premium_icon Bundy's future taste farm jobs

    News LOCAL growers educate Bundy kids about regional jobs on offer

    Premier could ask Trad to step aside

    premium_icon Premier could ask Trad to step aside

    Politics Trad has been referred to the CCC

    Explained: What's causing Bundy's foggy nights

    premium_icon Explained: What's causing Bundy's foggy nights

    Weather Isolated fog has potential to stick around