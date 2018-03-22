'They have nightmares': Drunk crashed into car, walks free

Adam Christopher Borg hides from reporters outside Maroochydore Courthouse after pleading guilty to crashing into a family's car while more than five times the limit.

WHEN Katrina McKenzie's family car was hit while returning home from going shopping, the lives of her husband and four children in the back seat flashed before her eyes.

After her husband removed their children from the car he went over to help the other driver, not yet knowing the crash was the result of gross intoxication.

Mrs McKenzie can no longer drive or work, her children still suffer from nightmares and are terrified to get into cars.

But, Adam Christopher Borg, 28, who smashed into the family's car while more than five times the limit, won't spend a day behind bars after a Magistrate determined the community would be "better served" by Borg remaining free.

On August 5, 2017 Borg was speeding along Bli Bli Rd when he over corrected twice and hit the McKenzies' oncoming car.

Katrina McKenzie and her family were hit by Adam Christopher Borg in a serious traffic crash.

The family suffered from minor injuries and shock, but the psychological impact of the crash continue to haunt them until this day, according to Mrs McKenzie.

"I've got three kids still having nightmares, they won't sleep in their own rooms," she said outside the Maroochydore Courthouse.

"I won't drive... in my eyes it's too dangerous."

Crash victim talks outside court: Katrina McKenzie speaks to the media outside court after the man who crashed into her family's car while more than five times the limit was told he wouldn't spend a day behind bars.

When Borg was put in the back of the ambulance, he began to flail and yelled at a paramedic, "I'm going to kick you in the face", before lifting his legs up and kneeing them in the left eye.

Borg had to be sedated and when blood tested while in hospital, he returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of .267.

Just 14 days later, Borg was back at it again when he crashed through a fence on Hospital Rd, Nambour and fled the scene.

The scene of a Bli Bli Rd crash where a drunk man hit a family car on August 5, 2017.

He today pleaded guilty in Magistrates Court to single counts of failing to drive with due care and attention, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving under the influence, dangerous operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, serious assault of a public officer and contravening a police direction.

Lawyer Nathan Turner told the court Borg hadn't eaten anything that day and had been drinking after work, about an hour and a half before the crash.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said while Borg's offending was "serious", he wanted to see him contribute to the community by working at his full-time job.

Katrina McKenzie talks outside the Maroochydore Courthouse about the crash that changed her family's lives.

Borg was given a head sentence of 18 months' imprisonment with immediate parole, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $600.

Borg attempted to avoid waiting reporters by covering his face with his shirt before sprinting away.