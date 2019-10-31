From no English to proud local: Refugee repays his community

NEW LIFE: Former Yazidi refugee Jankey Joweesh celebrated the opening of the Toowoomba Multicultural Centre with his children Ciemav and Stervan and wife Dilvina Abdo.

TWO years ago, Jankey Joweesh spoke almost no English and had no support networks in Australia.

Today, the former Yazidi refugee is giving back to his community by helping new migrants settle in his new home of Toowoomba, on Queensland's Darling Downs.

He's even made his permanent mark in the city with his wife and two children by buying a home this year.

Mr Joweesh stands as another success story for migration into regional Queensland as new research reveals up to $5 billion would be injected into the national economy if more refugees settled in across the state.

Losing members of his extended family and living in fear he or his family might be killed, Mr Joweesh knew he had to protect his wife and children.

Taking on work at Toowoomba's Weis Ice Cream factory when he arrived, he learnt to speak English, got his driver's licence and got financial advice on buying a home from the community.

"People are looking for security, when you have that you can keep going with your life," Mr Joweesh told NewsRegional.

"I'm very happy, my family is very happy, my kids play in a big garden outside."

Mr Joweesh says the government should embrace the movement of skilled refugees into country Queensland.

"New refugees have different experiences and qualifications." - NewsRegional