Dragon's sledge to Broncos: 'They crack under pressure'

Broncos half Anthony Milford has been criticised for cracking under pressure by Dragons centre Euan Aitken. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Broncos half Anthony Milford has been criticised for cracking under pressure by Dragons centre Euan Aitken. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The ribbing from Ben Hunt has been painful enough.

But Brisbane have copped it again from St George Illawarra ahead of Thursday night's NRL clash after centre Euan Aitken claimed they crack under pressure.

Playmaker Hunt admitted he had enjoyed reminding his former Broncos teammates who had bragging rights since the Dragons thumped Brisbane 48-18 in the 2018 elimination final.

In fact Hunt has had plenty to tease his former team about ahead of their Suncorp Stadium re-match, savouring a perfect 2-0 record since defecting to the Dragons last year.

"It's always good to see them around and you know you have got one over them," Hunt smiled.

"I don't mind having bragging rights over some of my mates who I have played a lot of footy with."

But Hunt's good-natured niggling pales in comparison to Aitken's pre-match sledge.

The centre claimed Brisbane - notably their halves - were likely to wilt if the Dragons came out blazing again like they did in last year's finals.

"When they are put under pressure, especially their halves, they can sometimes crack," Aitken said.

"What is important to us is to start well and weather the storm early from their young and exciting forwards.

"If we get the jump on them we can lead from the front really well." But Hunt wasn't so sure about Aitken's theory, saying putting pressure on Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford was a risk.

"You can get up and put pressure on Milford but he can make you look like a fool and step around you," Hunt said.

"The best way to limit him is defend together in a line and limit his opportunities.

"He is a weapon we will have to contain." Broncos back-rower Alex Glenn was quick to pinpoint the Dragons' danger man - his niggling mate Hunt.

"I know he thrives when he plays against the Broncos," he laughed. "It's always about bragging rights to see who gets one up on each other, this week will be no different.

"We have to make sure we don't show Hunty too much space otherwise he will take those opportunities.

"He's got a great running game and backs himself to get through a hole. That will be a big focus for us." The Dragons have begun their season with two losses while the Broncos are riding high after thumping North Queensland 29-10 last round.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >