Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOMINATED: Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie (centre front) with general manager Andy Barton (centre left) with their team of program residents and graduates in the Bayside Vegetable Production kitchen.
NOMINATED: Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie (centre front) with general manager Andy Barton (centre left) with their team of program residents and graduates in the Bayside Vegetable Production kitchen. Cody Fox
Business

These vegetables mean more than you think

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Sep 2018 12:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TORQUAY'S Bayside Vegetable Production has been nominated by the local community for a Small Business Achievement Award in the 2018 Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

BVP has been the business arm of Bayside Transformations for the past eight years and provides employment for drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation program graduates and residents.

The business produces processed vegetables for local and area restaurants, cafes, clubs and organisations which require regular fresh vegetable products.

General manager Andy Barton was a program graduate himself in 2014 before staying on with Bayside Transformations management team.

Mr Barton said after a long journey the business had stabilised and had a percentage of the market share.

"We have increased our bottom line by $200,000," he said.

"We give back to the community as well, before the government changed the requirements for the 'work for the dole' program we were able to have around 200 people come and work through the years.

"Of those we were then able to permanently employ five of them because we believe in changing our community and giving people opportunities."

If Bayside Vegetable Production win the community award category, they will receive a $2,500 prize from the Commonwealth Bank.

2018 queensland community awards award bayside transformations bayside vegetable production fcbusiness fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay small business
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    Politics CLIVE Palmer has returned and he's got the billboards to prove it; including several in the Bundaberg region.

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    4 young Bundy crims cost taxpayers $6k per day

    premium_icon 4 young Bundy crims cost taxpayers $6k per day

    News Government details price of our young crims

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    premium_icon What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    Crime Queensland cop recognised for 37 years on the beat

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners