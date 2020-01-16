News
These people are fronting court in Bundy today
A LIST of people who are appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
- Bell, Craig Anthony
- Britcher, Essrom Frederick
- Cross, Natasha Maree
- Drury, Catherine Maria
- Emerson, Peter Leslie John
- Fenn, Joshua Mark
- Forster, Kira Michelle
- Hearn, Barry Darryl James
- Holman, Constantine Jared
- Louis, Tyson Jay
- Mack, Debbie Mary
- Manson, Andrew Craig
- Mccracken, Abby Louise
- Michelle, Sandee
- Palmero, Joseph Lee
- Rajaratnam, Muhunthan
- Reid, Brooke Hayley
- Restell, Matthew Dee
- Richards, Wayne Robert
- Rogers, Jeremy Stephen
- Seinor, Shannon Ron
- Simpson, Donald Henry
- Snaith, Andrew Kevin
- Sutton, Benjamin Edward
- Taha, Housam
- Tokelove, Daniel Michael
- Vaughan Connolly, Ethan Alexander
- Warry, Jade Louise
- Worrall, Donald Edward
- Zink, Michael Leslie