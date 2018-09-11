Menu
PLASTIC-FREE: Shayala Sanderson takes pride that her lunch box is devoid of packaging.
Environment

These kids want to make the world a better place

by Michael Nolan
10th Sep 2018 1:35 PM
THE bright-eyed Year 3 students at the School of Total Education have thrown down a challenge.

For all of this week they want every student to commit to bringing no disposable plastic packaging in their lunch boxes.

It sounds like a big ask but young Isabella Hunter reckons it's simple.

"What you've got to do is switch some plastic stuff for not-plastic stuff, like swap a popper for a water bottle, or you could swap a chip packet for a container," she said.

There's a keen focus on eliminating plastic straws as well, in part to save sea life from a painful death.

"With plastic, many animals eat it, sometimes it (plastic) can keep going for a long time," Bella Bean said.

"Also, straws get stuck in turtles' noses and it causes them a lot of pain to get it out."

The school will measure the quantity of waste it makes currently and compare the difference on Friday.

Children may love single-serve packets of Tiny Teddies and choc chip muesli bars but the waste they leave behind does the environment no good. Nor are they healthy, a point Shayala Sanderson was quick to make.

"My mum doesn't pack me packaged food because it has a bit more sugar in it and my mum likes me to be healthy," she said.

