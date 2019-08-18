Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crab cakes.
Crab cakes. Brent Hofacker
Food & Entertainment

These crab delights certainly take the cake

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
18th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Crab cakes are a simple and tasty addition to your repertoire, and easy to make from ingredients in your pantry (if you happen to have tinned crab, that is).

They can be served for lunch or dinner; just add a salad or steamed vegetables and maybe a side of mash and you have a tasty treat.

Make sure you drain the crab meat well; place it in a colander or sieve and press with a spoon to get as much moisture out as possible.

I find refrigerating the crab cakes for a minimum of 30 minutes after mixing helps them stay together when cooking.

If you don't care for crab, you can substitute tinned salmon or tuna. It's also a great way to use up leftover cooked fish.

I specify honey soy mayonnaise in this recipe because it has a tangy flavour that I like, but any mayonnaise can be used. Try to avoid the varieties heavy in sugar; check the label before purchasing. Most fat-free or low-fat mayo relies on a lot of sweeteners for flavour. Generally speaking, those labelled "whole egg” are best.

CRAB CAKES

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

500g fresh or tinned crab meat, well-drained and cartilage removed; 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs made from stale bread; 1 large free-range egg; 1/2 cup honey soy mayonnaise; 1/3 cup each chopped celery, green capsicum and onion; 1/4 tsp each celery salt, paprika, ground black pepper and dry mustard; 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley; juice of a lemon, plus wedges to serve; 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce; dash of chilli sauce (optional); oil, for cooking

METHOD

Combine all ingredients except the lemon wedges and oil in a bowl. Shape into eight patties and place on a baking sheet lined with foil or baking paper; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a heavy-based frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Cook crab cakes for 4 minutes per side, turning carefully, or until golden brown.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

crab cakes maggie cooper recipe weekend cook
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Be blown away by the Windmill's fresh menu

    premium_icon Be blown away by the Windmill's fresh menu

    Health ONE of the many benefits of living in Bundaberg is the farm to plate mantra and Bargara's Windmill Cafe makes no exceptions.

    WWF attacks canegrowers on reef science

    premium_icon WWF attacks canegrowers on reef science

    Environment Canegrowers hits back at government funding claims

    BIG READ: The angels bringing hope to drought-hit families

    premium_icon BIG READ: The angels bringing hope to drought-hit families

    News Care Outreach helps 4000 drought and flood hit families