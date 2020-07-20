Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
These 49 people will appear in the Bundaberg court today

Crystal Jones
by
20th Jul 2020 7:11 AM
THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Baker, Phillip Andrew
  • Bell, Alex Robert Leslie
  • Biggs, Gregory James
  • Black, Nathan John 
  • Bornen, Berlinda Hope 
  • Braden, Steaphen William 
  • Bressler, Timothy Lee
  • Broome, Aaron Christian
  • Burns, Christopher Lee
  • Carss, Jackson 
  • Challacombe, Michael Barry Edgar
  • Christensen, Jason Rodney 
  • Christie, Clarissa Bowen 
  • Clark, Adam James 
  • Corfield, Benjamin James 
  • Daniells, Kerry Michelle 
  • Davis, James Alan
  • Drew, Kelley Marie
  • Duffy, Kegan 
  • Foster, Jason Glen 
  • Fuller, Joshua Dean
  • Gallo, Adam Paul
  • Geary, Kyle John 
  • Hines, Bruce Raymond 
  • Jackson, Ryan Scott
  • Jacobi, Kathleen Mary
  • Johnson, Kenneth Walter Patrick 
  • King, Ashley Cameron
  • Lancaster, Locklan Raymond 
  • Landers, Tony John
  • Longwright, Lakisha 
  • Maora, Terry Junior 
  • Mccormack, Amy Hillary
  • Mccosh, Travis Charles
  • Mcguire, Sharon Rose
  • Nagas, Marcus Kenneth
  • Odwyer, Rhonda Marilyn 
  • Palella, Anthony Joseph 
  • Pfitzer, Laurent Serge
  • Rees, Oliver John 
  • Stallan, Trent Leslie David
  • Starr, Ross William
  • Stygall, David William 
  • Thompson, Liam Phillip
  • Tough, Nicole Katherleen
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh 
  • Viney, David Lesley
  • Warner, Lesley Anne
  • Williams, Adam Christopher
