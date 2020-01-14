Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Brian Cassidy
News

These 15 people will appear in court today

Crystal Jones
by
14th Jan 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Cashman, Carley Maree 
  • Cook, Russel Christopher 
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony 
  • George, Michael Alexander 
  • Hicks, Zachary Victor 
  • Jasperse, Ethan Wade 
  • Menzies, Connor Paul
  • Mergard, Julie Anne
  • Rachow, Veronica Rochelle
  • Richards, Corey Neville 
  • Rogers, Jeremy Stephen 
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh 
  • Wall, Thomas Jackson 
  • White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd
  • Zammit, Chantelle Iris 
buncourt bundaberg magistrates court crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Newcomer throws hat into ring in Bundaberg’s mayoral race

        premium_icon Newcomer throws hat into ring in Bundaberg’s mayoral race

        News A THIRD Bundaberg mayoral candidate has thrown his hat in the ring.

        Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        premium_icon Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        Weather GROWERS in the region will start to feel some relief, with weather experts saying...

        Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        premium_icon Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        News A man says he was caught drug driving after being spiked with meth at a party he...

        Junior Bundy cricketers selected to play for state team

        premium_icon Junior Bundy cricketers selected to play for state team

        News A SMALL handful of Bundaberg’s best young cricket stars have made their mark and...