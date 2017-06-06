There's support for those with stomas

Paymen from Coral Coast Pharmacy East generously donated his time to explain medications to members of the support group.

YOU may not know it, but many people in Bundaberg are living with stomas and they come from all walks of life.

A stoma is an opening in the stomach created to collect the body's waste and may be required after surgery to remove parts of the bowel.

Stomas can be permanent or temporary and all ages can be affected.

For the last 20 years the Wide Bay Ostomates Association has existed to help those in need of information and friendship.

Vice-president David Paterson said he would like to see as many people as possible joining the group so that regardless of if someone was a bikie, a mum or a farmer, they would have someone to relate to.

"We're not for profit and we try to do the best with what we've got,” he said.

"It's our job to help you live with it”.

The group's helping hand extends internationally as well, with Mr Paterson's wife supporting the poor.

"Joy supports an ostomates group in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

"A lot of people have no money so we get stuff and send it off to them.”

Meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month and a barbecue is planned for the 15th.

To find out more, call Mr Peterson on 4155 6830.