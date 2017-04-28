There's something in the water in Kalkie, Gregory River

TWO ageing Bundaberg water plant facilities will get much-needed upgrades at a cost of $15.4 million after residents' continued issues with the taste of the water.

The council voted unanimously to call for expressions of interest for the design and upgrade of the Kalkie and Gregory River Water Treatment Plants to address the ongoing issues.

The proposed upgrades - $7 million for Gregory River and $7.4 million for Kalkie - will be structured across budgets in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Council water and wastewater spokesman Jason Bartels said the water treatment plant on the Gregory River was opened in August 1983 and while it had served the residents of Woodgate and Childers well, "there were ongoing issues being experienced in providing water that satisfied taste and clarity criteria”.

"Likewise, the treatment plant at Kalkie, which services some 17,000 customers at Bargara, Burnett Heads, Elliott Heads, Innes Park, Coral Cove and Riverview, continued to have issues, which impacted the taste of the treated product,” he said.

In December, a project plan was submitted to the council for the improvements.

It included a procurement strategy calling for the use of an early tenderer involvement model.

Cr Bartels said normal practice would involve a contract for the design of the water treatment plants and tenders being called to undertake the construction.

"It has now become a popular industry practice to implement a procurement strategy that utilises an ETI,” Cr Bartels.

"The ETI allows for a design consultant to be appointed under normal contractual terms but in tandem with that appointment the council will also call for expressions of interest from suitably qualified construction companies interested in tendering for the project.”

The council will shortlist up to three of these companies, which will then work through the design process with the design consultant.

"Ultimately one contractor will be appointed to undertake the construction of the water treatment plants,” said Cr Bartels.

