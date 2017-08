The Humminbird Helix 7 model similar to the one police say a man stole from Bundaberg Tackleworld.

POLICE are investigating the theft of a pricey piece of fishing equipment from Bundaberg Tackleworld.

The Humminbird Helix 7 sonar navigation device, valued at around $1100, was stolen from the Quay St about 4.30pm Wednesday by a man believed to be about 35 years old and Caucasian in appearance.

If you have any information that could help police phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.