There's only one way to go this Christmas

AS THE lights go up Bundaberg's Christmas street will only have one way to go down.

Thomas Healy Dr has been known as Christmas Street for more than a decade and now the Bundaberg Regional Council have stepped in as a measure of safety.

Residents praised the council for imposed the traffic management strategy.

Families and the bus loads of light lookers would now adhere to the one way traffic during the evening.

Karen Egan lives on a Hurly St which branches off the festive street, she said in previous years it was dangerous welcomed the new rules.

"This year they can enter Leivesley St and leave by Schulte St at the end of Thomas Healy Dr,” she said.

She said all the neighbours were notified by flyers and seemed happy with the regulation.

The Bundaberg Regional Council said the street was the premier location for Christmas light displays and it was concerned with the two way traffic.

A council spokesperson said movement could pose a high risk of injury to pedestrians moving about the location and viewing displays on both sides of the street.

And after consultation was undertaken with residents the single entry point was imposed for the Christmas period.

Mrs Egan said this time of year was hectic in the street but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's just great living here,” she said.

"It's very very very busy and people start to come just on dark.”

Directional signage will advise traffic to access Thomas Healy Drive from Leivesley Street during this period with no entry from the Schulte Street end of Thomas Healy Drive.