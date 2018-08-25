'There's no argument': Car seat vigilance saves children

Lucy Holister says if it wasn't for her and her husband going above the legal requirements for car seat safety, her children Noah (left), 1, and Charlie (right), 4, would not be here today.

Lucy Holister says if it wasn't for her and her husband going above the legal requirements for car seat safety, her children Noah (left), 1, and Charlie (right), 4, would not be here today. Patrick Woods

A SUNSHINE Coast mother is advocating for correct use of children's car seats after nearly losing her two sons in a brutal car accident.

Lucy Holister said if it wasn't for her and her husband Kain's vigilance with car seat safety, her sons Charlie, 4, and Noah, 1, would not be here today.

The family of four were travelling home from a friend's house in April when they were t-boned on a dangerous intersection.

They were struck by a car going high speed at the intersection of Kobble Creek Road and Mt Samson Road, north-west of Brisbane, where two fatal car accidents had already happened this year.

"Because of the impact we spun, we were hit again by the vehicle that also spun ... and then we hit a sign while we were spinning and then we were forced into a rock wall," Mrs Holister said.

"I woke up and I was looking at the ceiling of something and I looked over and there was a man in green (paramedic).

"I just said 'what's happened and where the f--- are my children'.

"I was just creaming 'where are my kids, where are my kids, are my kids ok?'"

Thankfully, both boys were un-harmed. Mrs Holister said even paramedics were surprised.

Charlie and Noah are lucky to be alive after this car crash.

"They were all saying 'we thought we'd be pulling bodies out of this car', given there'd been two fatals before ours, and the condition of our car," she said.

Police and paramedics told the parents that if it hadn't been for Noah being rear-facing and Charlie being properly harnessed, they would not have likely survived

Children at four years old can legally travel in a booster with a seat belt, and children over six months old aren't required to be rear-facing. But Mrs Holister said she went above the requirements to keep her kids safe for as long as possible.

"The statistics show that rear-facing for as long as possible is the absolute safest," she said.

Mrs Holister was in hospital for eight days with severe injuries.

"I ended up with broken ribs, a liver laceration, head wound, concussion and all of these other things, and the kids were fine," she said.

She's now encouraging other parents to go above car seat safety requirements.

"When somebody tells you your kids are fine because you had them in those seats, and were safe, I mean there's no argument," she said.

"If we had Noah forward-facing as a six-month-old in that car accident, he'd be dead.

"If somebody else puts your car seat in, check it. And if somebody else puts your kid in the car, check it.

"We're just feeling very lucky and enjoying our time together, and thankful that we were so pedantic about car seat safety."