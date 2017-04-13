Nore than just chocolate could harm your pet this Easter

PET owners are reminded that our furry friends don't enjoy celebrating the same way we do.

Dr Guy Weerasinghe from Greencross Vets says that there are a number of important safety tips to keep in mind so that your pets can have a safe Easter.

"During the Easter period, our clinic is inundated with pet toxicity cases ranging from hyperactivity and behavioural problems, through to life-threatening situations. Many families like to indulge in Easter eggs and hot cross buns, so it's only natural that we want to treat our pets too" Dr Guy said.

To reduce the amount of pet-related injuries and illnesses, Dr Guy suggests avoiding the following:

Chocolate dangers

The danger with chocolate is that animals such as dogs, cats, parrots and horses can't effectively metabolise the chocolate chemical known as theobromine. Unlike us humans, theobromine causes a wide range of problems including vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive urinating and hyperactivity. In severe cases, this can be followed by depression, coma, seizures and even death. Please be careful of pet access to chocolates during Easter Egg hunts.

Festive food

Common festive foods such as hot cross buns, raisins, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts and barbecue foods such as cooked bones can be left on the table and consumed by our pets. Pancreatitis is one of the most common conditions presented to clinics, where their pancreas becomes severely inflamed, causing pain and discomfort. Clinical signs of pancreatitis include lack of appetite, drooling, vomiting and a painful abdomen. Pancreatitis is a serious condition and often require hospitalisation whilst they recover.

Easter lily

Lilies can be a popular flower around Easter time, often used in table arrangements or simply displayed around the home. However, all types of lilies are extremely toxic to pets, especially to our feline friends. The entire plant is toxic and symptoms of toxicity include vomiting and signs associated with kidney failure including disinterest in food, depression, vomiting and the inability to urinate properly.

While many pet owners like to spoil their pets with treats and leftover food, activities such as extra playtime or going for walks can be far more rewarding and enjoyable for your furry friend.