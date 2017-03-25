30°
There's a new type of home buyer in Bundy

Jessica Grewal
| 25th Mar 2017 6:09 AM
WELCOME CHANGE: The Bundaberg property market is attracting interstate investors.
WELCOME CHANGE: The Bundaberg property market is attracting interstate investors.

A MIGRATION of southern investors and a re-ignited appetite for wide open spaces is transforming Bundaberg's real estate landscape.

The latest figures released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland show the region's median house price for the December quarter was $291,000, up 14.1% from the previous quarter.

It's a welcome change for a market that took consecutive blows with the 2011 flood disaster and mining downturn.

Remax Precision principal Scott Mackey said while it was still a bit of a "two steps forward, one back" because the latest figures were strongly impacted by dismal results in the previous quarter, there was no doubt things were changing for the better.

He said the pain, caused by the massive market crash in Gladstone and Mackay that led to a vacuum as people moved out of Bundaberg and returned to their now-affordable mining hometowns, was finally being eased by a new kind of buyer.

Mr Mackey said the southern investors were being increasingly priced out of their booming markets and wanted more bang for their coastal buck. This happened whether they were from as far away as Sydney or just a few hours away on the Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast.

He said the increased demand was great news for houses but not so much for units which continued to struggle as a result of post-flood oversupply, where people thought it safer to build up, and lack of buyer appeal.

"Unlike metro areas where units are popular because people simply can't afford million-dollar homes, we don't have that problem here," Mr Mackey said

"You can still own a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for less than the price of a city unit."

Recent months have also seen fresh interest in acreage blocks from families wanting a bit more space and mum and dad buyers whose children have left home and are looking for peace and quiet and a big shed.

Mr Mackey said he was also seeing a move towards "hybrid living" where couples with children to previous relationships often required more space for access visits and then used services such as Airbnb to make money from the extra rooms when they were vacant.

The median house price for the year was $275,00 down 1.8% from a year ago and down 1.1% from five years ago when it was $278,000.

A total of 204 houses and 28 units changed hands in the last quarter.

Mr Mackey said figures in the booming area of Bundaberg North, which in fact showed a drop of 6.4% since the last quarter were indicative of how suburb-specific statistics were often skewed by settlements and other factors.

He expected suburbs like Bargara, which also recorded a slight drop but where millions of dollars in sales were expected to settle next month, would be next to make a comeback.

SUBURBS TO WATCH:

Bargara

Size: About 9sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 60.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Branyan

Size: About 9sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 84.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Kepnock

Size: About 3sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 63.4% of homes owner-occupied.

Bundaberg North

Size: About 15sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 66.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Avenell Heights

Size: About 3sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 60.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

 

